As the ICC T20 World Cup approaches, fans eagerly anticipate India's squad announcement. With promising performances in the ongoing IPL 2024, the inclusion of new talents is a key point of interest. Rohit Sharma's leadership in June is the sole confirmed detail. The blend of experienced players and emerging talent is poised to shape a dynamic and formidable team for the prestigious tournament.

The announcement of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad is rapidly approaching, and conjecture is rife. Discussions over the possibility of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening the batting for India in the forthcoming competition have been sparked by a report from Dainik Jagran. This is a surprising finding, especially in light of the hype surrounding the Indian captain's possible opening partners, Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now, the question is: if Rohit and Kohli do end up becoming the opening duo, then what will happen to the young guns Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Although Virat Kohli would be opening in T20Is for India again in this situation, it presents the difficult decision of whether to start Gill or Jaiswal in the starting lineup. Gill might have the advantage at number three in this scenario. It is anticipated that Suryakumar Yadav will be selected No. 4.

The fans keep fighting among themselves, but here #ViratKohli𓃵 and #RohitSharma𓃵 play and enjoy each other's company.



It would be a great loss to the Indian Cricket when these two retire.

Virat Kohli ’s stats for India as an opener

It's not unheard of for Kohli to start as an opener in an international cricket match. He actually started his international career in the opening position during the 2008 ODI series against Sri Lanka. He was moved to the No. 3 spot, but he has proven himself as an effective opener in Twenty20 Internationals. The former captain of India has scored 400 runs at an amazing average of 57 across 9 matches, which surpasses his average of 51 in T20I overall.

When he opens the batting, Kohli stands out because to his high strike rate, which in this format soars from 138 to 161. Interestingly, he scored his only T20I century when opening against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, which also happens to be the greatest individual score by an Indian in T20Is.

How could India’s rest of the squad ‌look like in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The number one candidate for the wicketkeeper position is Rishabh Pant, who is anticipated to bat at number five after he returns to the squad after a long hiatus break after a vehicle accident. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Dhruv Jurel are contenders for Pant. One of the players mentioned above would be the backup keeper if Rishabh Pant were to lock down a spot in the starting lineup.

Rinku Singh is expected to play the finisher role but could have competition with the IPL 2024 star performer, Riyan Parag, and Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to be in the all-rounders' category. Kuldeep Yadav is expected to start heavily among the specialist spinners, while Ravi Bishnoi has a remote possibility of being included in the squad as a specialist reserve spinner.

The roster is anticipated to include players with varying degrees of pace, including Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s Possible Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Rinku Singh/Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson (WK), Ravi Bishnoi