sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:04 IST, July 1st 2024

'GOAT': Rohit Sharma's mother's priceless post for Virat Kohli and Rohit after both legends retire

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire from T20I cricket after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma's mother had a priceless message.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rohit Sharma's mother Purnima Sharma on Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma's mother Purnima Sharma on Virat Kohli | Image: Instagram/@purnima_1203/X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:54 IST, July 1st 2024