Published 16:04 IST, July 1st 2024
'GOAT': Rohit Sharma's mother's priceless post for Virat Kohli and Rohit after both legends retire
As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire from T20I cricket after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma's mother had a priceless message.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma's mother Purnima Sharma on Virat Kohli | Image: Instagram/@purnima_1203/X/@BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:54 IST, July 1st 2024