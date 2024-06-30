Published 09:36 IST, June 30th 2024
Rohit Sharma pulls out the Ric Flair swag, does the wrestler's iconic walk as he lifts the WC title
Rohit Sharma takes a page out of the legendary wrestler Ric Flair's playbook as he does his iconic walk as he headed to lift the T20 World Cup title.
Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma mimics the famous swagger of Ric Flair as India wins the T20 World Cup. | Image: AP
