Published 21:16 IST, June 30th 2024
'They DEFIED History': India created UNIQUE record in T20 World Cup win breaking decade long JINX
India finally won the World Cup when they beat South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final and in doing so they broke a decade long jinx of teams in tournament
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 trophyIndia lifting the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:16 IST, June 30th 2024