Published 23:12 IST, June 29th 2024

Rohit Sharma UNHAPPY with Axar Patel's LAZY run out in Ind vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final

India and South Africa locked horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at Kensington Oval as Virat Kohli and Axar Patel got India to a fighting total.