Following the end of the IPL 2024, it is the turn of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to take over the cricket sphere. The marquee event is scheduled to begin on June 2 in the USA and West Indies. Ahead of the start of the tournament, let's get hold of some of the complexities associated with the tournament.

While the entire cricket fraternity would expect the tournament to take place seamlessly without any stoppage, the rain threat always remains prevalent in the game of cricket. Hence, in case rain washes out a match or a match ends in a tie or a no result then what is the course of action in that situation? Let's find out.

What is the format for the T20 World Cup 2024?

The 20 participating teams are divided into four groups of five teams each. You can check out the groups here. Each team plays against every other team in their group once. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Eight stage, which consists of two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then move on to the semi-finals.

What happens if a match ends in a tie?

A Super Over will be used to decide every tied match. If the Super Over also ends in a tie, additional Super Overs will be played until a winner is determined.

And how are matches decided if the weather plays spoilsport?

In the event of rain or bad weather during the group stage and Super Eight matches, each team must bat for at least five overs for a result to be declared. For the semi-finals and the final, a minimum of ten overs per team is required for a result to be possible, as was the case in the previous edition.

