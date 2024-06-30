Published 07:43 IST, June 30th 2024
T20 World Cup: How Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got the perfect farewell they richly deserved
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma concluded their respective T20I careers as World Cup winners. The duo deserved the trophy and justice has indeed been served.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Prateek Arya
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced retirement after India's win over South Africa in T20 World Cup final. | Image: BCCI/x
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:43 IST, June 30th 2024