 T20 WC in US going to be landmark: India's Consul General in New | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Heatwave | Suraj Revanna Assault Case | Russia under attack | Lok Sabha Session |

Published 14:54 IST, May 26th 2024

T20 World Cup in US going to be landmark event: India's Consul General in New York Pradhan

The T20 World Cup in the US is a "landmark event" and there is huge excitement among the diaspora as well as across America, India's envoy here said emphasising that the tournament is playing a "very significant role" in bringing cricket to the country's mainstream.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy | Image: ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read

14:53 IST, May 26th 2024

Advertisement