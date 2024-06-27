Published 20:43 IST, June 27th 2024
'Don't think anyone has an advantage': ENG coach disagrees with Vaughan's India claims before semis
Ahead of the semi final clash against India, England coach has denied suggestions from Michael Vaughan that India has an undue advantage.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
ENG coach denies Michael Vaughan claims that India has undue advantage. | Image: BCCI/screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:26 IST, June 27th 2024