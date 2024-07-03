sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 08:54 IST, July 3rd 2024

T20 World Cup winners arrival time finally revealed? Know exact time Team India will land in DELHI

T20 World Champions Team India's arrival time has reportedly been revealed after delays caused by Hurricane Beryl. Know the exact time they will land in DELHI.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hurricane Beryl elevated to 'extremely dangerous' as Team India stuck
Hurricane Beryl elevated to 'extremely dangerous' as Team India stuck | Image: PTI/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:54 IST, July 3rd 2024