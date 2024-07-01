Published 10:31 IST, July 1st 2024
Team India's new travel plan: When will T20 World Cup 2024 winners return home as Hurricane looms?
Hurricane Beryl has hampered Team India's homecoming plans. Team stays stranded in Barbados. Let's contemplate when could the players return home.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Prateek Arya
Team India's new travel plan after winning T20 World Cup 2024. | Image: Viratkohli/instagram/suryakumaryadav/instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:28 IST, July 1st 2024