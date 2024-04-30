Updated April 30th, 2024 at 16:25 IST
Team India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Sanju Samson and Chahal selected, Rinku not picked in 15
Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were on Tuesday named in India's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the Americas but star batter Shubman Gill and the big-hitting Rinku Singh found themselves relegated to the reserves group.
- Sports
- 2 min read
The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad.
Rohit Sharma to captain India at T20 WC, Hardik Pandya is vice-captain
All-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained as vice-captain despite his poor recent form after taking over Mumbai Indians leadership in the ongoing IPL.
Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals, was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan.
Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing.
Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.
However, Gill, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans captain, found himself among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitter Rinku Singh.
The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch recently for Rajasthan Royals.
The T20 World cup begins on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.
Indian Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.
Published April 30th, 2024 at 16:07 IST