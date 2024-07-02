Published 14:16 IST, July 2nd 2024

Thanks for that call Ro: Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from quitting after ODI WC heartbreak

Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn't have been a part of history, the outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech to the team after it was crowned T20 world champion here.