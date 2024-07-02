sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:16 IST, July 2nd 2024

Thanks for that call Ro: Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from quitting after ODI WC heartbreak

Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn't have been a part of history, the outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech to the team after it was crowned T20 world champion here.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma | Image: AP
