The ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and India on Sat, 1 Jun at 8:00 pm in Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is set to showcase an electrifying clash as Bangladesh faces off against India's star-studded squad, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. This match serves as a crucial preparatory fixture for both teams as they gear up for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup, promising an action-packed encounter and offering fans a glimpse of the excitement to come in the tournament.

Virat Kohli might miss the first ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh

The Men in Blue's lone T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1 may not feature star Indian batter Virat Kohli. The Indian Express has reported that Kohli has been given permission to take some time off after the 2024 Indian Premier League season.

With a six-match winning streak and 741 runs at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, Kohli had an incredible IPL season. He was instrumental in guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the playoffs. But the RCB campaign came to an end when they faced the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

According to sources, on May 30, Virat Kohli is expected to board a flight for the T20 World Cup, according to a BCCI source. Source quoted:

“Kohli had informed us way beforehand that he will be joining the team late and that is why the BCCI has kept his visa appointment for a later date. He is expected to fly out to New York in the early morning of May 30th. The BCCI has agreed to his request,"

Players like Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya, who were not included in the first batch of players to depart for the T20 World Cup on Saturday, May 25, have also been granted holidays by the BCCI, in addition to Virat Kohli.

The BCCI posted images of the Indian team and support personnel leaving for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA on social media on Saturday. Prominent athletes including Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and skipper Rohit Sharma were among the group.