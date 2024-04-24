Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal's fantastic run of form in IPL 2024 is set to go unrewarded as a stunning inside detail on India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection seems to suggest that the Rajasthan Royals Leg Spinner is not even in contention to be selected.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the joint highest wicket taker in the IPL alongside Jasprit Bumrah after picking up 13 wickets in eight games so far this season. Not only that on Monday against Mumbai Indians, Chahal became the first player in IPL history to take 200 wickets.

Behind all the entertainment off the field, there's an IPL GOAT we couldn't be more proud of. Yuzi bhai, we love you. 💗 pic.twitter.com/ubtKslNji4 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

His excellent bowling performances have been a significant factor behind Rajasthan Royals sitting at the top of IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. The way Chahal has played this season has earned him many shouts to mark his return to the Indian Cricket team squad in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read | 'BHAI SELECT KARLO PLEASE': Raina's genuine WC plea to chief selector

Yuzvendra Chahal not in Contention to be in India's T20 World Cup squad

Given the way he was bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal was hopeful to finally return to the Indian side.

But in an insider detail revealed by Cricbuzz it seems like leg spinner isn't even in contention to make the flight to USA.

"People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones.” - Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/5v5dtSj3He — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

The report states that the Indian team in the bowling department is only looking at Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spin bowling option alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to aid the spin bowling and all round department.

If the report does come up to be true then it will be a huge disappointment for Yuzvendra Chahal's aspirations to return to the Indian Cricket team. If Chahal is not selected then that would mean the leg spinner would have missed four consecutive world cups (T20 WC 2021, T20 WC 2022, ODI WC 2023, T20 WC 2024).

Selection Meeting on April 28-29

The selection committee is reportedly set to meet around April 28-29 to decide the final squad for India at the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma is also expected to attend the meeting.

The deadline for the T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement is 1st May.