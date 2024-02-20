Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan CONFIRMED to perform; Details HERE

Ahead of the start of the much-awaited WPL 2024, an exciting opening ceremony is lined-up. Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra will dazzle at the event.

Republic Sports Desk
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The much-anticipated WPL season 2 is finally about to begin. Fans are counting down the days for the official kick-off of the mega tournament, which is scheduled to take place on February 23, 2023. Much like its elder sibling (IPL), the Women's Premier League will also be declared open with a blazing Bollywood-inspired opening ceremony.

In the inaugural season, stars like Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon, and Kiara Advani, performed and glittered the WPL curtain raiser. This time as well, some major A-listers from the B-town world have been called up. The WPL's official social media handles have announced the arrival of Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra for the exciting extravaganza. Plus, more shimmer can be expected at the grand event.

Also Read | IPL 2024: When will Indian Premier League 2024 begin? IPL chairman reveals EXACT DATE of first match

When will the WPL 2024 Opening ceremony take place?

The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Where will the WPL 2024 opening ceremony scheduled to be held?

The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bangalore.

At what time the WPL 2024 opening ceremony will begin?

The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will begin just before the onset of the action between the finalists of the last time i.e., Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The event will start at 6:30 PM IST.

How to watch the WPL 2024 opening ceremony in India?

The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will broadcast live on the Sports18 channel.

Also Read | 'Ask Dhoni why I was dropped. I had potential to be like Rohit & Virat'

How to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2024 opening ceremony in India?

The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Note: Keep checking republicworld.com to know the WPL 2024 schedule, and WPL 2024 schedule date.

Following the conclusion of the WPL 2024 opening ceremony, the league action will begin. The finalists of the last time, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians and Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will initiate the action, which will continue for the next three-and-half weeks.  To summarise, WPL 2024 starting date is February 23, 2024, and the final of WPL 2024 will be played on March 17, 2024.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Whatsapp logo