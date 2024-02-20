Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

IPL 2024: When will Indian Premier League 2024 begin? IPL chairman reveals EXACT DATE of first match

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal also revealed that IPL 2024 will be held entirely in the country despite the coinciding general elections in India.

Republic Sports Desk
Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhuma has given the exact date when the IPL 2024 will begin this year. Dhumal also revealed that IPL 2024 will be held entirely in the country despite the coinciding general elections in India. This is a massive statement as there rumours of IPL taking place outside the country due to the elections. 

Dhumal revealed that the much-anticipated Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 22. It was also explained that the main reason why the schedule for the IPL's 17th edition has not been unveiled yet is because the general elections are expected to be held in April and May.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders replaces England star Gus Atkinson with Dushmantha Chameera

IPL 2024 will held in India despite general elections

It was also disclosed that the only the schedule of the first 15 days of IPL 2024 will be announced initially and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates.

The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," said Dhumal.

Only in 2009, the IPL, in its entirety, was held overseas (South Africa) while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections.

However, in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

Considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the cash-rich league's conclusion, the final is likely to be held on May 26.

India will play their opening World Cup fixture against Ireland in New York on June 5 while the ICC showpiece begins with the USA and Canada clash on June 1.

As is the norm, the IPL opener will be played between the last year's finalists, the winners Chennai Super Kings in this case and runners-up Gujarat Titans.

The players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December last year and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

