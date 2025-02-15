WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Mumbai Indians In Intense Neck-and-Neck Encounter

The Women's Premier League saw another neck-to-neck thriller in action at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium when Delhi Capitals defeated the Mumbai Indians. DC received a good push with their start when Shafali Verma's 43 off 18 balls gave the Capitals a good push. But the MI bowlers fired back with intent as they almost got them out of momentum during the chase. Capitals survived despite Mumbai's resistance as they secured a narrow win by two wickets.