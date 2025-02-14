WPL 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live In India?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League season opener on Friday. The match will be held in Vadodara and will start at 7:30 PM IST.

More WPL Venues Introduced This Year

The third season promises to get much bigger and this time four venues will conduct WPL matches. Apart from Vadodara, Lucknow, Mumbai and Bengaluru will also host games in this edition. RCB will be hoping to start with a bang but captain Smriti Mandhana will have to cope without Sophie Molineux, Asha Sobhana and Kate Cross who are carrying injury issues. Gujarat Giants haven't had much success in the last two editions and they will start afresh under new captain Ashleigh Gardner.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL Live Streaming

When will the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match take place?

The WPL 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Friday, February 14.

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match begin?

The WPL 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST on Friday.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match take place?

The WPL 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match?

The live broadcast of the WPL 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be available on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match?