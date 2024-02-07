Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Tendulkar, Rohit and Virat's record with scintillating 200 in 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal makes history as the third-youngest Indian to achieve a double century in Test cricket in the IND vs ENG match.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:BCCI
 At the end of day 2 of the India vs. England 2nd Test, India posted a commanding total of 396 in 112 overs in their 1st innings. The standout performance came from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who displayed remarkable resilience and skill to score a magnificent 209 runs from 290 balls, including 19 fours and 7 sixes. His exceptional knock propelled India to a position of strength. England's James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir claimed crucial wickets, but India's formidable total puts them in a commanding position in the match.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an incredible 209 runs in 290 balls 
  • Jaiswal scored a six and a four to complete his 200 against England 
  • India’s first innings ended with a score of 396

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the 3rd youngest player ever to score a double century in Test cricket 

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian player to get a double century in Test cricket, marking an important milestone. On Day 2 of the Test match in Vizag, Jaiswal, who is 22 years and 77 days old, completed the remarkable feat in 277 deliveries. India amassed a dangerous first-inning total of more than 350 runs owing to his outstanding effort.

Jaiswal was India's most impressive batsman during their batting exhibition. Other than his magnificent double century, the next highest score by an Indian batsman was just 32, which was scored by the very promising rookie Rajat Patidar. Jaiswal's aggressive yet calm batting approach was evident in his 18 boundaries and 7 sixes during his innings. Remarkably, he had previously scored as high as 171 against the West Indies on his debut.

With this accomplishment, Jaiswal became the fourth batsman to score a double century in a Test match, following in the footsteps of star veterans like Sourav Ganguly, and Vinod Kambli. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are further behind in the list. 

In the history of Indian cricket, Jaiswal stands as the third-youngest double centurion in Tests. Vinod Kambli remains the youngest, achieving the feat at the age of 21 years and 32 days against England in Wankhede in 1993, while Sunil Gavaskar holds the second spot at 21 years and 277 days.

The record for the youngest double centurion in Test cricket overall is held by Javed Miandad, who accomplished the feat at the tender age of 19 years and 140 days.

A pivotal six and a boundary, both played with precision against England's rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir, highlighted Jaiswal's path to the double century. He was bold against spinner Bashir but cautious against the more experienced James Anderson. His innings was crucial in helping India's total to cross 350 runs, which established the tone for the rest of the Test match.

Jaiswal performed consistently over the two days of the Test match. He was proficient against spin as well as speed, being focused and disciplined the entire time. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:09 IST

