TRENDING /
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:05 IST

'You can get out to anybody': Kevin Pietersen calls Rohit Sharma 'LAZY' after another Test failure

Former England Skipper Kevin Pietersen lambasts Rohit Sharma for losing his wicket early in the competition and not putting up runs against England

Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma, Kevin Pietersen
Rohit Sharma (left) walks off, and Kevin Pietersen (right) angrily reacts | Image:BCCI / Sky Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the second Test match against England, Skipper Rohit Sharma faltered yet again. The star cricketer for the Indian Cricket Team could not put up productive numbers yet again, and he lost his wicket early in the competition. Rohit lost his wicket in the first innings to debutant Shoaib Bashir, who picked his first International wicket. Sharma's defensive approach and losing his wicket early in the game did not settle well with a former cricketer.

3 Things you need to know

  • Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 14 off 41 on the first day
  • Shoaib Bashir took the wicket of Rohit Sharma
  • Rohit went boundary-less, as he could not secure a four or a six

Former Cricketer frustrated with Rohit Sharma's approach, lack of production in matches 

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was unhappy over Rohit Sharma's appearance in the first innings of the Vizag Test, where he said that the Indian skipper would resent himself for missing the opportunity to rack up runs. 

“It doesn't matter who you get out to, you can get out to anybody. I think he'd be kicking himself because there were plenty of runs to be had here. On this wicket, against a very young and inexperienced bowling attack, he will be looking at his dismissal and thinking, 'How on earth did I get myself out here?'” Pietersen said on JioCinema.

“That (the dismissal) was quite lazy. Yes, it is instinctive to knock the ball towards the leg side. But there was no urgency in what led to the dismissal. There was no urgency to try and get off the strike. These guys are expansive from ball one in T20 cricket, they play so beautifully. We have not seen huge spin, massive bounce, or anything that should pose any fear in the batter's mind,” he added.

Unlike Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal was able to rack up runs as the opening batter scored a ton to uplift the team. India is at 225/3 as the game went into a tea break. 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 14:37 IST

