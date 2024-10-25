sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite Ranks Alongside Legends Like Garfield Sobers, Alastair Cook And More

Published 18:48 IST, October 25th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite Ranks Alongside Legends Like Garfield Sobers, Alastair Cook And More

Before losing his wicket, Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to score 30 off 60 balls. The opener's brief knock enabled him to surpass the 1000-run milestone in 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the MCA Stadium , in Pune | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:26 IST, October 25th 2024