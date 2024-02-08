Advertisement

Team India completely mauled Afghanistan in the second IND vs AFG T20I, which took place at the Holkar stadium, Indore. With a 6-wicket win, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Yashasvi Jaiswal turned out to be the standout performer with the bat. He scored an incredible 68-run knock.

3 things you need to know

India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in the 2nd IND vs AFG T20I

India take a 2-0 lead in the series

Jaiswal scored an explosive 68 to set the tone for the chase

Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in awe

After being given the target of 173, Team India started the run-chase on a fearless note, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a boundary on the first ball. The first over brought an end to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's innings too. However, Jaiswal did not fall back, and with Virat Kohli, put on a blazing 57-run stand. Jaiswal kept going even after Kohli's departure, and with fellow left-hander Shivam Dube, he constructed a match-winning partnership. It was fours and sixes all around, and in his innings, Yashasvi scored five 4s and six gigantic 6s.

While all of his strikes brought the crowd to its feet, one enormous blow even left Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in awe. This was what their reaction was to that pelter.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma keeping an eye on where the ball went. Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The third and final match of the series

Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's 68 and Shivam Dube's unbeaten 63, India won the match in quick time, with almost 5 overs left to spare. While the series was billed to welcome the stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back to the T20I scene, so far it has been the youngsters' show. With the 6-wicket win, India are 2-0 up in the series and the formality i.e., the 3rd T20I, will take place on Wednesday, 17, January 2024.