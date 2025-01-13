Rohit Sharma to Feature in Champions Trophy 2025, May Retire Before England Tests - REPORT

Already there is speculation around Rohit Sharma cricketing future, and now a fresh report claims that he may not be a part of the England Tests after CT 25. He has been woefully out-of-form in the in the last three Test series, amassing just 164 runs at a little over 10, comprising a solitary fifty. 31 of those runs came in the Australia tour, where he averaged a woeful 6.2. The Dainik Jagran report claims that Rohit, who said that he is not retiring soon from Tests, may have to do so as there are talks that he will not be a part of India's squad for the Tests against England later this year. That also means, he retires from Tests. He has already retired from T20Is after leading Team India to a triumphant win in the 2024 T20 World Cup .