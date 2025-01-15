Yograj Singh Shares His Bold Take As Calls Arise For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Removed From Indian Cricket Team

The Indian Cricket Team is currently caught in a world of controversy with several leaks coming out of the dressing room. There are rumors of several rifts between the Indian Cricket Team following the loss of Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian Cricket Team lost to New Zealand at home by a 3-0 margin and were whitewashed. Following the loss to New Zealand, the Indian Cricket Team travelled to Australia where they again lost 3-1 in the five match test series. Due to these back to back series losses, India were also kicked out of contention for the World Test Championship final.

During India's long stay in Australia, several controversies popped up which have left the Indian dressing room in shambles.

Yograj Singh Gives His Take On Kohli-Rohit's Performance

Yograj Singh while speaking exclusively to Republic TV gave his take on calls for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to be removed from the Indian Cricket Team after a series of bad performances. Former Indian cricketer, now coach and father of cricket superstar Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should not be removed from the team and that the cricket fraternity should back them.

He also stated that the Indian Cricket setup will collapse without the two senior players as they are great players.

“Performance does matter, you are right, Rohit, Virat have been great players. I believe they should be in the squad. I support them. it is very important to concentrate on the game. This money that they are getting is also breaking them. Money has become everything in the game,” said Yograj Singh.