sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • ‘You Are Plumb’: Kohli’s Struggle Persists in Nets, Batter Crumbles Against Bumrah & Axar’s Spell

Published 12:20 IST, September 26th 2024

‘You Are Plumb’: Kohli’s Struggle Persists in Nets, Batter Crumbles Against Bumrah & Axar’s Spell

Kohli direly suffered against the pace and spin attack in the nets. Jasprit Bumrah delivered around 15 balls, in which he managed to dismiss him 4 times.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:05 IST, September 26th 2024