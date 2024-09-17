Published 21:46 IST, September 17th 2024
You can't just turn up and perform in competitive leagues like LLC: Suresh Raina
Recently retired cricketers have now the option to take part in tournaments like the Legends League Cricket (LLC) and among them is former India batter Suresh Raina, who feels players need to be at the top of their game to perform in a competitive environment in such events.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suresh Raina | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:46 IST, September 17th 2024