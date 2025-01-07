'This Series Has Been Everything': Nathan Lyon Revels In The Explosive Competition Between IND & AUS During BGT

Nathan Lyon looks on during play on the third day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

The 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy series saw Australia making history as they emerged as the supreme side in the red-ball Test series. Despite showcasing temperament, it wasn't meant for Team India, who had managed to sweep the Perth Test. The Aussies were 3-1 after the Sydney Test, allowing them to bring the coveted title back home after a decade. As the Test series ends, Nathan Lyon has presented a message to Cricket Australia and the Indian side.

Nathan Lyon Shares His Joy Over the Fierce India-Australia Rivalry in BGT

Australia cricketer Nathan Lyon took to social media and shared a video which features various moments of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. In the caption, he thanked the Indian side for bringing much spirit and passion into the game. He also expressed admiration for Cricket Australia and admitted that he loves the series win.

"India, you are a cricket-loving nation that brings unmatched passion and spirit to the game. This series has been everything we hoped for – fierce, thrilling, and full of unforgettable moments. Thank you for coming down under and adding an incredible chapter to this rivalry. Australia - I love this team and I love this win! Here’s to this beautiful game, the battles on the field, and the friendships off," Nathan Lyon captioned the post on Instagram.

Australia Drip With Dominance In BGT, Hammer India By 3-1

Apart from the Perth Test, the Australian side has showcased dominance and temperament throughout the series. Team India's resilience on certain occasions emerged as a troubling aspect for them. Even pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was a menace to the Aussie batters. However, the crippling of India's top-order batters gave an edge to the hosts, who firmly grasped a chokehold on Team India's neck and emerged victorious in the coveted test series.