×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal marriage: How cricketer's love story with Dhanashree Verma blossomed

India's premier wrist spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, tied the knot with partner Dhanashree Verma on December 22. Here we take a look at their superhit love story.

Reported by: Aditya Desai
Yuzvendra Chahal
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal's splendid performances in the Indian Premier League were instrumental in fast-tracking the leg-spinner's selection in the national side. The bowler has established himself as a mainstay in India's limited-overs setup and is enjoying tremendous success. Apart from his meteoric rise in cricket, the player also is in the news for his wedding with Dhanashree Verma. Here we take a look at the couple's delightful love story. 

Yuzvendra Chahal married: Cricketer finds love in ace dancer Dhanashree Verma 

While netizens have given up a big thumbs-up to the couple's stunning chemistry, fans of the spinners have been curious regarding their love story. Dhanashree Verma had put the conjectures surrounding their relationship to an end when she revealed in an interview, that it all started off as a student-teacher in April. The couple took the internet by storm when they announced their engagement in August. 

 

Speaking about their first meeting, Dhanashree in an interview with Hindustan Times had confirmed that Chahal had seen her dance routines on social media. The cricketer was keen to learn dance during the lockdown and had approached her for the same. Soon the choreographer and the cricketer became inseparable friends. The two acknowledged the special connection that was developing between them and decided to take it forward. The couple eventually got hitched on December 22. 

 

Yuzvendra Chahal wife: Who is Dhanashree Verma? 

Apart from being a dancer, Dhanashree Verma is also a dentist. The 24-year-old graduated from the D. Y. Patil Dental College. She also is the owner of Dhanashree Verma Dance Company. Her dance routines gained immense popularity on various social media platforms. As of now, the choreographer has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. She also was seen supporting the spinner during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE. 

Advertisement

 

 

A look at the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth figure 

As per caknowledge.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹30 crore (i.e. approximately USD $4 million) as of 2020. The figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangalore franchise as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

Advertisement

 

Disclaimer: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth. 

 

 

Advertisement

Published December 23rd, 2020 at 15:07 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mamata Banerjee

LS WB Seats to Watch

a minute ago
accident

Road accident

4 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

6 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

14 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

16 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

16 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

18 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

21 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

23 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

25 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

28 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

30 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

30 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

34 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

35 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

36 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

37 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World3 hours ago

  2. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  5. SBI opening time, closing time and more; here is a complete guide

    Business News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo