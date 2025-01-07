ZIM vs AFG Test Series: Rashid Khan Starts 2025 With Record Breaking Feat, Surpasses Dale Steyn In Unique List

Afghanistan took on Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series and they ended up winning it by a margin of 1-0. Afghanistan on their recent tour to the Zimbabwe played three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. They ended up winning all every series on the tour. The first Test ended in a draw and in the second Test, Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs. Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah was adjudged the player of the series, whereas their stalwart Rashid Khan was awarded the 'Man of the Match'. Rashid Khan took a total of 11 wickets in the match.

The Afghanistan skipper took four wickets in the first Test and later ended up taking a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. Rashid's heroics helped the visitors seal the second Test by 72 runs. This was also Rashid's comeback Test match as he had played the longest format of the game back in 2021. Interestingly, Rashid did play that game against Zimbabwe and also picked up 10 wickets. The Gujarat Titans spinner has also become the first Test bowler since 2007 to take consecutive ten-fers in the format.

Rashid Khan Goes Past Dale Steyn

The Afghanistan skipper returned with figures of 11/275 in 2021 and he has now followed it up with 11/160. Back in 2007, Proteas fast bowling legend Dale Steyn had scripted the same feat. But the Afghan stalwart also scored a total of 20 runs in both innings of the Test apart from taking a 10-fer. Rashid has now become the first and as of now the only player to achieve this feat.

Afghanistan also became the first Asian team to win a Test series outside Asia on the very first attempt. This is also Afghanistan's fourth Test win, the second most by any team after playing 11 Tests in history.

Afghanistan In Dire Need To Improve Test Cricket Credentials

