Published 21:37 IST, July 8th 2024
'Lots Of Options': Zimbabwe Great Warns Abhishek Sharma, Says There Is Competition For SRH Youngster
Abhishek Sharma announced his arrival on the international stage in some style. The India youngster scored 100 off 46 balls in the second IND vs ZIM T20I
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Abhishek Sharma's maiden international hundred for India vs Zimbabwe | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:37 IST, July 8th 2024