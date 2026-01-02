'Things You See Impossible, He Makes Them Look Easy': Cristiano Ronaldo's Former Real Madrid Teammate Picks Lionel Messi As The Greatest

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have redefined football in many ways and have continued to dominate the sport for more than fifteen years now. Records tumble and great moments follow whenever Ronaldo and Messi grace the pitch. Interestingly, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are prepping to play their sixth and final FIFA World Cup that will be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.

The legendary duo has a combined tally of winning 13 Ballon d’Ors and this is a testament to all the great things that they have achieved on the field. Messi will start the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a defending champion, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo will like to give his all out one final time on the grandest stage of them all.

Raul Picks Lionel Messi As The Greatest of All Time

Ronaldo or Messi? Who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), this is a debate that refuses to settle down and it isn't going to die anytime soon. Ex-Real Madrid forward Raul who has played alongside Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has given his two cents on the never-dying GOAT debate.

The ex-Real Madrid star has backed Lionel Messi as the Greatest of All Time. Raul also said that the Argentina legend was better than Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario and Luis Figo while saying that Messi makes football look so easy as if he were just playing on the streets with his friends.

"I have been fortunate to play with players like Zidane, Cristiano, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, but I think Messi is the best, he is very different. He makes everything look easy, things you see as impossible, he makes them look easy, as if he were playing with his friends in the street," said Raul while speaking on EDYYN.

Messi vs Ronaldo: The Last Dance