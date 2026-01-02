Updated 2 January 2026 at 16:49 IST
'Things You See Impossible, He Makes Them Look Easy': Cristiano Ronaldo's Former Real Madrid Teammate Picks Lionel Messi As The Greatest
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play their sixth FIFA World Cup later this year. Messi's Argentina are the defending champions of the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have redefined football in many ways and have continued to dominate the sport for more than fifteen years now. Records tumble and great moments follow whenever Ronaldo and Messi grace the pitch. Interestingly, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are prepping to play their sixth and final FIFA World Cup that will be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico.
The legendary duo has a combined tally of winning 13 Ballon d’Ors and this is a testament to all the great things that they have achieved on the field. Messi will start the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a defending champion, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo will like to give his all out one final time on the grandest stage of them all.
Raul Picks Lionel Messi As The Greatest of All Time
Ronaldo or Messi? Who is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), this is a debate that refuses to settle down and it isn't going to die anytime soon. Ex-Real Madrid forward Raul who has played alongside Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has given his two cents on the never-dying GOAT debate.
The ex-Real Madrid star has backed Lionel Messi as the Greatest of All Time. Raul also said that the Argentina legend was better than Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario and Luis Figo while saying that Messi makes football look so easy as if he were just playing on the streets with his friends.
"I have been fortunate to play with players like Zidane, Cristiano, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, but I think Messi is the best, he is very different. He makes everything look easy, things you see as impossible, he makes them look easy, as if he were playing with his friends in the street," said Raul while speaking on EDYYN.
Messi vs Ronaldo: The Last Dance
There is a possibility that Portugal and Argentina might clash with each other in the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup. If Argentina top group J and Portugal top group K, they might lock horns with each other in the quarterfinals.
