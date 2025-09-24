Cristiano Ronaldo Injured? Here's Why CR7 Was Benched During Jeddah vs Al Nassr King Cup Match

Just to clarify things upfront, Cristiano Ronaldo is not injured. Then why did he miss Al Nassr's King Cup match versus Jeddah? This was the question that started doing the rounds once it was learnt that Ronaldo would be on the bench. At the Prince Abdullah AlFaisal Sports City Stadium on Tuesday night, Ronaldo was not on the pitch and that disappointed fans.

CR7 Benched, Reason Revealed

It is highly-possible that Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus did not play him to manage his workload well. With the FIFA World Cup a few months away, no player would like to risk a long-term injury and that is the reason why Ronaldo started from the bench. Also, with Jeddah being a second-tier team, Ronaldo was not required and the Al Nassr management hence took the right call.

Al Nassr Make Last 16

Not just Ronaldo, even Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Joao Felix were on the bench for the majority of the game. Despite that, Al Nassr blanked Jeddah 4-0. With the win, Al-Nassr progressed to the last 16 of the King Cup. Al Nassr got in the lead thanks to an own goal by defender Faisal Abu Bakr in the eighth-minute of the game. In the second half, goals came from Wesley, in the 61st minute, Joao Felix (71st) and Mohammed Simakan (89th). It was the perfect game for the Saudi Pro League leaders.