'Impossible To Catch': Enzo Maresca Warns Premier League Teams, Acknowledges Liverpool's Dominance In The Ongoing Premier League
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are all set to start their Carabao Cup campaign with a match against Lincoln City. The match will be played at the LNER Stadium
Arne Slot's Liverpool have continued to dominate Premier League 2025/26 and they are still undefeated. The Reds have played 5 games so far and with fifteen points they are at the top of the points table. While acknowledging Liverpool's dominance in the ongoing Premier League, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted to the fact that it could be “impossible” for any team to stop Slot and his men from retaining their Premier League title.
Maresca Warns Premier League Teams
Chelsea have lost their way a bit in recent times. They played a 2-2 draw at Brentford and later followed it by a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United. The Blues currently have eight points from the five games that they have played so far. Liverpool, on the other hand, have been on the top of their game. Last season they won the title with four games to spare. They broke the summer window twice by spending more than £400m on new signings.
Liverpool had signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and followed it up by signing Alexander Isak at £125m on deadline day. 'If they continue in this way I think it is impossible to catch them, not just for us, but for all the clubs. They have been doing a fantastic job since last year, and the players they have decided to buy shows the intention of the club to go again for the Premier League and the Champions League, and that is quite clear,' said the Chelsea manager.
Chelsea Look To Start Carabao Cup Campaign In Style
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will lock horns with Lincoln City in their Carabao Cup opener. The Blues have been winless in their previous three matches and they will look to end their woes and start their campaign in a dominating fashion. Cole Palmer is set to miss the Lincoln City clash due to a groin injury that he sustained at Old Trafford in the Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.
