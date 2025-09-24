FIFA To Introduce Major Changes For 2030 Men's World Cup, Gianni Infantino Meets Senior Executives To Discuss Landmark Move: REPORT

The 2030 edition of the men's FIFA World Cup might be bigger and better in the tournament's history. It is being reported that Gianni Infantino held meetings in FIFA’s New York City headquarters inside Trump Tower and received football executives and politicians from Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay.

South America’s CONMEBOL federation president and FIFA vice-president Alejandro Dominguez took charge of the discussions on behalf of the visiting delegation.

FIFA To Organise 64-Team World Cup: Reports

According to a report in The Athletic, national president Santiago Pena of Paraguay, Yamandu Orsi of Uruguay, AFA chief Chiqui Tapia, Robert Harrison, and Nacho Alonso had joined Alejandro Dominguez in the meeting. Javier Milei, Argentina's head of state, did not attend the FIFA meeting as he was with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the economic turmoil in Argentina. FIFA has reportedly scheduled more meetings to discuss the 2030 World Cup this week.

Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association, was the first to pitch the idea of a 64-team FIFA World Cup. It is also being said that the 64-team concept will be a special way to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first men’s World Cup that took place in Uruguay in 1930. "I would like to invite you to reflect together so we can do something that the world is waiting for, that the football community deserves. It is what football teaches us to play as a team," Dominguez said as quoted by The Athletic.

"All ideas are welcome, but no specific ideas have been discussed," said FIFA general secretary Grafstrom while addressing the press. The tournament has been growing significantly. It went from 16 to 24 teams in 1982, and then it was increased to 32 in 1998. The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be played between 48 teams.

2030 World Cup: FIFA's Most Ambitious Project

UEFA president and FIFA vice-president Aleksander Ceferin in the past has expressed his reservations with the World Cup being extended to 64 teams. Ceferin feels that this new format will have a major impact on the qualification stage and has also said that it would be damaging for the tournament.