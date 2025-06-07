'Is Used To Winning': Cristiano Ronaldo Names His Pick On Who He Thinks Will Win The FIFA World Cup 2026

Updated 7 June 2025 at 18:47 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players to have played the sport. The Portuguese superstar is currently chasing the record to become the first footballer to reach 1000 goals. Ronaldo also commonly known as CR7 has five Ballon D'Or awards to his name and is second only to Lionel Messi who has 8. Cristiano Ronaldo recently turned 40 years old and is currently eyeing the FIFA World Cup which is set to take place in 2026. Now, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has given his prediction on who he thinks will lift the trophy.
Cristiano Ronaldo recently had a talk with Portuguese media outlet O Jogo. During the chat, Ronaldo revealed who he thinks are favorites to win the FIFA World Cup title in 2026. According to Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain are the current favorites to win the biggest trophy in world football.
"Spain, certainly. We'll see, because historically it's not the same. Spain is used to winning a bit more. If I had to bet, I'd say Spain will certainly be there. Portugal, hopefully. I don't know what's going to happen, and it doesn't worry me. The moment is beautiful. I'm competing with players 20 years younger, which motivates me to continue. I'm happy. I can't talk about tomorrow, because life and football change, so I live in the moment," said Cristiano Ronaldo in his statement.
Also Read: FC Barcelona Youngster Lamine Yamal In Awe Of 'Football Legend' Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Huge Respect For Him'
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have reached the final of the UEFA Nations League as the superstar is eyeing his third trophy with his national team. Cristiano Ronaldo has previously won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and the Euro in 2016.
Portugal will face Spain in the final which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Germany and all eyes with be on CR7 to lead his nation to glory.
Published 7 June 2025 at 18:47 IST