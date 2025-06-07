'Is Used To Winning': Cristiano Ronaldo Names His Pick On Who He Thinks Will Win The FIFA World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players to have played the sport. The Portuguese superstar is currently chasing the record to become the first footballer to reach 1000 goals. Ronaldo also commonly known as CR7 has five Ballon D'Or awards to his name and is second only to Lionel Messi who has 8. Cristiano Ronaldo recently turned 40 years old and is currently eyeing the FIFA World Cup which is set to take place in 2026. Now, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has given his prediction on who he thinks will lift the trophy.

Ronaldo's Prediction For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had a talk with Portuguese media outlet O Jogo. During the chat, Ronaldo revealed who he thinks are favorites to win the FIFA World Cup title in 2026. According to Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain are the current favorites to win the biggest trophy in world football.

"Spain, certainly. We'll see, because historically it's not the same. Spain is used to winning a bit more. If I had to bet, I'd say Spain will certainly be there. Portugal, hopefully. I don't know what's going to happen, and it doesn't worry me. The moment is beautiful. I'm competing with players 20 years younger, which motivates me to continue. I'm happy. I can't talk about tomorrow, because life and football change, so I live in the moment," said Cristiano Ronaldo in his statement.

Ronaldo Eyeing Third Trophy With Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have reached the final of the UEFA Nations League as the superstar is eyeing his third trophy with his national team. Cristiano Ronaldo has previously won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and the Euro in 2016.