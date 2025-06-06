FC Barcelona Youngster Lamine Yamal In Awe Of 'Football Legend' Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Huge Respect For Him'

UEFA Nations League: Spain stormed into the Final of the UEFA Nations League after a thrilling 5-4 victory over France in the semi-final clash on Friday, June 6th, at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

Spain will face Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in the summit clash of the UEFA Nations League.

Before the Final, FC Barcelona and Spanish youngster Lamine Yamal showered praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him the 'football legend'. The youngster added that he has 'huge respect' for the 40-year-old.

Talking about the upcoming Final clash, Yamal said that he will try his best to clinch a win over Portugal in the showdown.

"He's a football legend. I, like all the players, have huge respect for Cristiano. I will do my job, which is to try to win, and that's it," Lamine Yamal said after Spain's victory over France, as quoted by Goal.com.

Lamine Yamal's Brace Powered Spain To UEFA Nations League Final

It was Yamal's brace, along with lone goals from Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, and Pedri, which powered the La Rojas into the Final. On the other hand, France also displayed a stunning performance in the semi-final, but they fell short by just one goal. Kylian Mbappe, Rayan Cherki, Kolo Muani, and an own goal from Daniel Vivian were on the scoresheet for Les Bleus.

Lamine Yamal had a stunning 2024-2025 season with FC Barcelona. The 17-year-old scored 18 goals and 21 assists from 55 matches in the recently concluded season.

Meanwhile, Yamal has got the back of the net three times after playing six matches in the UEFA Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Proving Age Is Just A Number For Him

On the other hand, with the help of Chico Conceicao and Cristiano Ronaldo's goals, Portugal moved into the Final of the Nations League, beating Germany 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo, even at the age of 40, is proving to the world why he is called the greatest of all time. Ronaldo scored 35 goals from 41 matches for Al Nassr in the 2024-2025 season. Meanwhile, in the Nations League, CR7 played eight matches, scoring seven goals and one assist.