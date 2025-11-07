Updated 7 November 2025 at 11:11 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Subtle Jab at Lionel Messi, Demeans Argentina’s World Cup Win
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the best player in the world and is often compared to Lionel Messi. But, who is the real GOAT?
There is little to no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the best footballers in the world. Over the past 10 years, there has been intense rivalry between the two and their fans have constantly been comparing them. So, who is the real Greatest Of All Times? Recently, Ronaldo took a subtle jab at Messi over his World Cup win in 2022 by reckoning it is ‘normal’ given the team's past success. For the unversed, Ronaldo is yet to win a WC title.
‘How many WCs did Argentina win before Messi?’
“How many World Cups did Argentina win before Messi? I don’t know, two times? It’s normal. These countries, they’re used to win big competitions,” Ronaldo said during an interview with Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo further cited an example of Brazil and said, “Brazil, if they win the World Cup, they will surprise the world? No.”
“If Portugal win the World Cup, which is possible, they will shock the world? Yes. But in my mind, I don’t think about it in that way,” Ronaldo concluded.
Messi Ahead of CR7?
It is hard to pick one as both of them are very good. While Messi has a WC to his kitty, Ronaldo doesn't have it.
Even in the Ballon D'Or race, Messi is ahead of Ronaldo. While Messi has eight Ballon D'Or's, Ronaldo has three less. With Ronaldo now in the twilight of his career playing for Al-Nassr, it is highly unlikely he would be able to edge the Argentine at the prestigious award. For the unversed, Messi plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
