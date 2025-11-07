Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Subtle Jab at Lionel Messi, Demeans Argentina’s World Cup Win

There is little to no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the best footballers in the world. Over the past 10 years, there has been intense rivalry between the two and their fans have constantly been comparing them. So, who is the real Greatest Of All Times? Recently, Ronaldo took a subtle jab at Messi over his World Cup win in 2022 by reckoning it is ‘normal’ given the team's past success. For the unversed, Ronaldo is yet to win a WC title.

‘How many WCs did Argentina win before Messi?’

“How many World Cups did Argentina win before Messi? I don’t know, two times? It’s normal. These countries, they’re used to win big competitions,” Ronaldo said during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo further cited an example of Brazil and said, “Brazil, if they win the World Cup, they will surprise the world? No.”

“If Portugal win the World Cup, which is possible, they will shock the world? Yes. But in my mind, I don’t think about it in that way,” Ronaldo concluded.

Messi Ahead of CR7?

It is hard to pick one as both of them are very good. While Messi has a WC to his kitty, Ronaldo doesn't have it.