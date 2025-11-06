N'Golo Kanté Named In France Squad Ahead Of Key World Cup Qualification Matches

France players pose before a World Cup 2026 group D qualifying soccer match between Iceland and France in Reykjavik | Image: AP

N’Golo Kanté, the defensive midfielder for the France football team and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, has been recalled to the French international football squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers match.

With the international season approaching soon, the defensive midfielder has been called back into the squad by head coach Didier Deschamps.

N’Golo Kante Recalled In French Football for FIFA WC Qualifiers

France Football is looking to make an impactful run in the international season, which is about to start in the game. France is the current leader in Group D in the UEFA Table 2025-26, and they would look to secure two more victories to remain at the top of the table.

In order to solidify their position in the FIFA WC qualifying standings, Didier Deschamps has recalled World Cup winner N’Golo Kanté.

The last time N’Golo Kanté was in action for Les Bleus was in November last year when France picked up a draw against Israel. It was his 64th appearance for his national side.

N’Golo Kanté has been active on the Saudi football circuit. The midfielder is associated with Al-Ittihad, a top-tier club in the Saudi Pro League.

Didier Deschamps Is Positive Over N’Golo Kante Being Recalled

France head coach Didier Deschamps has expressed that N’Golo Kanté is playing at his best level and that he would play an important role in the upcoming FIFA WC qualifiers match against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Deschamps would not have stars like Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé due to injuries. But in-form Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé bolster the squad's firepower.

“He is at his best level. When I call him, it’s not to make him feel he is part of the group, it’s to give him an important role,” France coach Didier Deschamps said after unveiling the 24-player list.

Full Squad Of France Football For World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (PSG), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Théo Hernandez (Al-Hilal), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Williams Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad), Manu Koné (Roma), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG)