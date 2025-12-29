Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire Soon? Al-Nassr Star Makes Revelation: 'Hard to Continue...'

Globe Soccer Awards 2025: Spotlight was on Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai’s Atlantis, The Royal, on Sunday night. With the cream of the football world present at the event, Ronaldo broke silence on his much-speculated future at the game. Claiming that he is still motivated to get to 1000 goals in his career, Ronaldo confessed that it is becoming hard for him to continue. The Portuguese forward was named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards.

‘It’s hard to continue playing’

“It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated," he said after receiving the award for the second consecutive year.

“My passion is high, and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going. You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies, and I want to reach that number (1,000 goals) that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries," he added.

In fact, not only did Ronaldo receive an award, he also presented an award. The Portuguese football captain presented Globe Sports Award to the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who became its first ever recipient.

Ronaldo is easily one of the best footballers of the era. He has 956 goals to his name and is 44 shy of a huge milestone.

After a month-long break, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr and in his comeback game, his side beat Al Akhdoud 3-0.