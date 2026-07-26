CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu Scripts History At Games, Bags Historic Gold In Women's 48Kg Weightlifting Event

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Saikhom etched her name in the record books at the Commonwealth Games as the 31‑year‑old clinched a historic gold medal at Glasgow 2026 on Sunday, July 26.

Mirabai Chanu Helps India Win Maiden Gold At CWG 2026

The queen of Indian weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu, scripted history in Glasgow by registering two records. Her 82kg snatch broke the Commonwealth Games record for the best lift ever at the event. The 31‑year‑old then bettered her own mark with an 85kg snatch, setting a new record for the highest lift achieved by any Commonwealth athlete at a recognised international competition, not just the Games.

Mirabai Chanu got the job done in her second snatch attempt. She had opened with 82kg but failed to clear it. The 31‑year‑old made a stunning comeback, successfully lifting 82kg in her next attempt. In the third snatch, she went even further, setting both a Games record and a career best with an 85kg lift.

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Just like in the snatch, Mirabai Chanu failed in her first clean & jerk attempt. The Indian weightlifter silenced critics by successfully lifting 105kg in her second attempt. She then delivered a dominant performance, securing India’s first gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The 31‑year‑old sealed victory by shattering the Games record for total lift (snatch plus clean & jerk) with a combined 190kg. It marked her third consecutive CWG gold.

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Nigeria’s Rith Asuquo Nyong claimed silver in the women’s 48kg event with a total of 168kg, while Malaysia’s Irene Jane Henry took bronze with 167kg.

India Maintains Dominance In Weightlifting

Earlier on Sunday, July 26, Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam clinched silver in the men’s 60kg event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday, July 26.