CWG 2026: Mirabai Chanu Scripts History At Games, Bags Historic Gold In Women's 48Kg Weightlifting Event
Mirabai Chanu helped India clinch their maiden gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday, July 26.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Saikhom etched her name in the record books at the Commonwealth Games as the 31‑year‑old clinched a historic gold medal at Glasgow 2026 on Sunday, July 26.
ALSO READ: Rishikanta Singh Wins Silver At Commonwealth Games 2026 In Men's 60kg Weightlifting Event
Mirabai Chanu Helps India Win Maiden Gold At CWG 2026
The queen of Indian weightlifting, Mirabai Chanu, scripted history in Glasgow by registering two records. Her 82kg snatch broke the Commonwealth Games record for the best lift ever at the event. The 31‑year‑old then bettered her own mark with an 85kg snatch, setting a new record for the highest lift achieved by any Commonwealth athlete at a recognised international competition, not just the Games.
Mirabai Chanu got the job done in her second snatch attempt. She had opened with 82kg but failed to clear it. The 31‑year‑old made a stunning comeback, successfully lifting 82kg in her next attempt. In the third snatch, she went even further, setting both a Games record and a career best with an 85kg lift.
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Just like in the snatch, Mirabai Chanu failed in her first clean & jerk attempt. The Indian weightlifter silenced critics by successfully lifting 105kg in her second attempt. She then delivered a dominant performance, securing India’s first gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
The 31‑year‑old sealed victory by shattering the Games record for total lift (snatch plus clean & jerk) with a combined 190kg. It marked her third consecutive CWG gold.
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Nigeria’s Rith Asuquo Nyong claimed silver in the women’s 48kg event with a total of 168kg, while Malaysia’s Irene Jane Henry took bronze with 167kg.
ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 4: Mirabai Chanu Leads India's Action-Packed Schedule On July 26
India Maintains Dominance In Weightlifting
Earlier on Sunday, July 26, Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam clinched silver in the men’s 60kg event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday, July 26.
Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan sealed gold with a record 152kg in his final lift. He finished with a total lift of 273, while Rishikanta tallied 264. Kenya’s Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed bronze with 260 in the men’s 60kg event.