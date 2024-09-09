Published 11:55 IST, September 9th 2024
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on $240 million deal that is the first at $60 million per year
Dak Prescott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys hours before their season opener at Cleveland. The star quarterback and the Cowboys agreed on a $240 million, four-year contract, the first in NFL history to average $60 per season.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
11:55 IST, September 9th 2024