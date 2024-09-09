sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on $240 million deal that is the first at $60 million per year

Published 11:55 IST, September 9th 2024

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys agree on $240 million deal that is the first at $60 million per year

Dak Prescott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys hours before their season opener at Cleveland. The star quarterback and the Cowboys agreed on a $240 million, four-year contract, the first in NFL history to average $60 per season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

11:55 IST, September 9th 2024