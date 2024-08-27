Published 11:01 IST, August 27th 2024
Dallas Cowboys agree to 4-year, $136M deal with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ended his holdout with the Dallas Cowboys by agreeing to a $136 million, four-year contract.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
