Published 11:01 IST, August 27th 2024

Dallas Cowboys agree to 4-year, $136M deal with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ended his holdout with the Dallas Cowboys by agreeing to a $136 million, four-year contract.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
