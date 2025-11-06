Dallas Cowboys' Standout Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Tragically Dies At Age 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Arlington, Texas. | Image: AP

Marshawn Kneeland, the defensive end for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, tragically passed away at the age of 24. The NFL franchise has confirmed the news, which has sent shockwaves across the American football and NFL fandom.

The 24-year-old defensive end was a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was picked out of Western Michigan and has shown himself as a standout athlete since he strode into the National Football League with the Cowboys.

Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas Cowboys' Defensive End, Passes Away At 24

Marshawn Kneeland has featured in only 18 games in his time with the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL. But his explosive athleticism and grit have always stood out among the rest.

The 24-year-old defensive end recently delivered a standout performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Marshawn Kneeland recovered a blocked punt and scrambled towards the end zone for a successful touchdown. The Cowboys suffered a 27-17 loss to the Cardinals, but DE Kneeland's play-making stood out the most.

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed the tragic passing of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland on social media.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning.

"Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the Dallas Cowboys wrote in a statement on social media.

Frisco PD Investigates Possible Suicide Angle In Marshawn Kneeland's Death

According to the report from Frisco PD, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was earlier evading the law enforcement authorities in his vehicle and had fled an accident scene on foot.

Frisco police added that the Cowboys DE had not stopped for a while after being told by the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, leading to a chase which was joined by them on Wednesday night.