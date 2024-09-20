Published 19:55 IST, September 20th 2024

Diana Taurasi all business in what could be final home game of her 20-year career

— Diana Taurasi's Phoenix Mercury teammates wore her No. 3 jersey for introductions, a nod to the possibility this was the final home game in the 20-year career of the player widely considered the greatest women's player of all time.If this was her last game, Taurasi didn't act like it.