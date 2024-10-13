sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:53 IST, October 13th 2024

Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31

Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and ran for another late score to help third-ranked Oregon hand No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season, 32-31 on Saturday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
