Published 21:53 IST, October 13th 2024
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and ran for another late score to help third-ranked Oregon hand No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season, 32-31 on Saturday night.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31 | Image: AP
21:53 IST, October 13th 2024