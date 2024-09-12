sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Dodgers hit 4 homers in 1st, then rally to beat Cubs 10-8. Ohtani homers and steals a base

Published 11:15 IST, September 12th 2024

Dodgers hit 4 homers in 1st, then rally to beat Cubs 10-8. Ohtani homers and steals a base

Gavin Lux singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied after blowing a 7-3 lead to beat the Chicago Cubs 10-8 on Wednesday night and avoid a series sweep.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dodgers hit 4 homers in 1st, then rally to beat Cubs 10-8. Ohtani homers and steals a base
Dodgers hit 4 homers in 1st, then rally to beat Cubs 10-8. Ohtani homers and steals a base | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

11:15 IST, September 12th 2024