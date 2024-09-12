Published 11:15 IST, September 12th 2024

Dodgers hit 4 homers in 1st, then rally to beat Cubs 10-8. Ohtani homers and steals a base

Gavin Lux singled in the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied after blowing a 7-3 lead to beat the Chicago Cubs 10-8 on Wednesday night and avoid a series sweep.