East Delhi Riders edge past South Delhi Superstarz by 11 runs in inaugural Women's DPL
Pratika Rawal's 41 off 38 and a disciplined bowling performance led East Delhi Riders Women to an 11-run win over South Delhi Superstarz Women.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
East Delhi Riders edge past South Delhi Superstarz by 11 runs in inaugural Adani Women's Delhi Premier League T20 game | Image: special arrangement
