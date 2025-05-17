Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown Detained After Being Accused Of Gunfire During Attempted Robbery At Adin Ross' Boxing Event

Former NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown recently fell into trouble after he allegedly fired gunshots during a boxing event hosted by Adin Ross. Several videos have surfaced on social media in which Brown could be seen in a skirmish after someone tried to jump on him and allegedly tried to snatch the huge chain off his neck. As the brawl ensued, security officials tried to defuse the situation. But Brown simply did not hold back, and as the condition heightened, he took out a gun and fired it in the air.

Antonio Brown Detained After Allegedly Firing Gunhots In The Air

Antonio Brown has been one of the NFL's most controversial players. The All-Pro wide receiver, who was considered one of the finest in the game, has been away from the sport due to his outlandish shenanigans, which have often landed him in trouble. From walking out during an NFL game to being arrested by the authorities, AB has emerged as a notorious figure.

As per reports, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown appeared at Adin Ross' unofficial boxing invitational in Miami as the guest of honor. The skirmish seemingly happened outside the venue, where Brown was allegedly jumped by someone who attempted to snatch the chain off his neck, leading to an altercation. In the heat of the moment, AB mistakenly hit the security guards who were trying to help him.

After the incident unfolded, law enforcement arrived, and they detained Antonio Brown for allegedly firing shots in the air.

AB Explains His Side Of Ordeal

After the situation diffused, Antonio Brown took to the social media platform 'X' to address the issue, where he narrated his side of the ordeal. AB admitted that some individuals tried to snatch his jewelry and cause harm to him.