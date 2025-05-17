'Will Beat Him Back To His Senses': R-Truth Vows To Adjust Last Real Champion John Cena's Attitude At Saturday Night Main Event

Saturday Night Main Event: R-Truth is all set to face John Cena in another high-octane match. The 'Last Real Champion' facing R-Truth is something that nobody might have seen coming. The 'Leader of the Cenation' recently defeated Randy Orton and defended his Undisputed WWE World Championship.

This is John Cena's Farewell Tour, his final year in the WWE. Cena's last run has been legendary so far. He won his 17th title in WrestleMania and later went on to defend it against arch-rival Randy Orton in Backlash.

R-Truth Warns John Cena Ahead Of Saturday Night Main Event

R-Truth facing John Cena will be the main attraction of Saturday Night Main Event. R-Truth and John Cena have always been on good terms. Truth has also regarded Cena as one of his childhood heroes. The Cena vs Orton match laid the foundation for the Truth vs Cena match at the Saturday Night Main Event. R-Truth, for some reason, decided to interfere in the Randy Orton vs John Cena match. Truth's actions resulted in Orton losing the match to Cena.

R-Truth later showed up at Backlash's post-show press conference and had an altercation with Cena. The undisputed champion later ended up giving an Attitude Adjustment to R-Truth. Much ahead of WWE Backlash, R-Truth had some things to say about Cena, and they certainly were not pleasant.

"I don't want to fight John Cena. But if I have to bring him back to his senses, then I would do it. I am going to do it. I already talked to Nick Aldis. It is set. Saturday Night Main Event. John is the greatest of all time. But I remember what my hero told me, when facing the impossible. Never Give Up," said Truth.

Cena's Final Run In WWE

John Cena won his record-seventeenth title on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All', WrestleMania 41. The WWE Icon went past Ric Flair and won the record seventeenth title, and he has now cemented himself in the galaxy of greats.